The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
The Joyful Pain of 'Anora'
1
0:00
-42:58

The Joyful Pain of 'Anora'

Plus: Did celebrities hurt or help Harris?
Sonny Bunch
Nov 12, 2024
1
Share
Transcript
‘Anora’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) asked if wall-to-wall celebrity endorsements might have backfired on Kamala Harris. Then they reviewed Anora, a movie fascinating in both its sympathies and its judgments. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ for Friday’s bonus episode on the best movies of the decade (so far!). And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

Share

Discussion about this podcast

The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Audio
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sonny Bunch
Recent Episodes
'Conclave,' a Modern Old-Fashioned Movie
  Sonny Bunch
Some Election Eve Distractions
  Sonny Bunch
Hopefully, this is Venom's 'Last Dance'
  Sonny Bunch
Scary Book Season!
  Sonny Bunch
The Sprawling History of Neal Stephenson's 'Polostan'
  Sonny Bunch
SNL: Better on TV than in Movies
  Sonny Bunch
'Saturday Night' and the Excitement of the New
  Sonny Bunch