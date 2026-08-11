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Mike Lew's avatar
Mike Lew
9hEdited

Three thoughts about Food Services One...

Nothing says strength like having to be snuck out of a country in a catering container.

Without out their consent, using White House staff and the press pool as living decoys is pretty sick. They could have delayed the flight until the President landed in England and not risked those people's lives. Despicable.

I don't remember Weak Sleepy Joe Biden having to sneak out of a country.

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Tim Coffey's avatar
Tim Coffey
9h

< Tim takes a deep breath >

Trump was clear during the 2024 campaign that RFK Jr. would play a role in his administration. 77 million Americans heard that and effectively said, "Sign me up, sir". When the anti-vaccine insanity reaches its inevitable endpoint, never forget it was the voters who brought us to that conclusion.

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