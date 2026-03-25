This Trump Pick Couldn't Stop Talking about Boobs and Hooters

Sam Stein, Joe Perticone, and Will Sommer give their takes on the bizarre rise and abrupt fall of Nick Adams, the self-styled “alpha male” known for his tweets about boobs, Hooters, and American exceptionalism. Adams saw his ambassador nomination pulled before landing in a made up new State Department role.

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