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This Trump Pick Couldn't Stop Talking about Boobs and Hooters

Lauren Egan's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Lauren Egan and Sam Stein
Mar 25, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein, Joe Perticone, and Will Sommer give their takes on the bizarre rise and abrupt fall of Nick Adams, the self-styled “alpha male” known for his tweets about boobs, Hooters, and American exceptionalism. Adams saw his ambassador nomination pulled before landing in a made up new State Department role.

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