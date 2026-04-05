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McRob1234's avatar
McRob1234
13h

I don’t Trump ever cared. He’s saying the quiet parts out loud now because:

1. His senility issues are worse now than they were 10 years ago.

2. He thinks that his supporters don’t care anymore. Maybe he’s right.

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KLevinson's avatar
KLevinson
13h

He knows he can’t run again so it doesn’t matter. He’s never cared about the Republican Party, so he doesn’t care if it hurts them. And he sure doesn’t care about hurting the American people.

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