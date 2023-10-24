The Bulwark

Discussion about this post

E. A. Bare
Oct 24, 2023

Unless and until the republican house makes a decision on who runs it, and I am not talking about speaker, this chaos will continue. As long as republicans allow t***p to run the house they will remain a train wreck where nothing gets done, because that is how t***p wants it.

JM
Oct 24, 2023

Talk about broken, oh my goodness. And why are they listening to Trump? DC was a dumpster fire prior to this fiasco, now it’s an inferno. Why are we paying our representatives to do NOTHING? Can you figure out that I am frustrated?

