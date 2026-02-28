The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave Kitzinger's avatar
Dave Kitzinger
18m

It's extremely likely that "preemptive" is being used simply to justify the attack. I don't believe it myself. I think this was always Trump's plan.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture