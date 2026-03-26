Katie Couric joins Tim Miller and JVL to dig into some of the biggest stories so far this week on a special edition of Bulwark Takes happening live on Wednesday at 6:30 PM ET. With Iran rejecting a cease-fire proposal, what will President Trump do next? And why is Iran requesting that Vice President JD Vance come to the negotiating table? Plus, reactions to new reporting from NBC that for the last few weeks, Trump has been shown by his team highlight reels of destruction in Iran. Plus, a look at whether there will be a breakthrough on Department of Homeland Security funding to finally end the growing chaos and delays at U.S. airports, a report from Status that CBS News is seeing its latest ratings of any first quarter this century and Katie has a very important reminder she hopes you and your loved ones to take seriously.
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Tim Miller, JVL and Katie Couric on Iran, Airport Lines, CBS and More
A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Mar 26, 2026
∙ Paid
Bulwark+ Takes
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Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
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