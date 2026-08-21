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Bulwark Takes
Tim Miller: Republicans Know What’s Coming. That’s Why They’re Hiding.
Tim Miller joins Alicia Menendez on MS NOW to take on the growing questions around Natalie Harp’s access to Trump, why Republicans are hiding from their own voters, and the Trump administration’s increasingly shaky economic message.
Tim Miller joins Alicia Menendez on MS NOW to take on the growing questions around Natalie Harp’s access to Trump, why Republicans are hiding from their own voters, and the Trump administration’s increasingly shaky economic message.
This video is sponsored by The New York Times.
Watch Deadline: White House on MS NOW: https://www.ms.now/deadline-white-house
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