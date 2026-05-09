Tim Miller’s Rage Finally Boiled Over

Tim Miller reacts to the escalating fight over redistricting and voting rights after appearances on 'All In with Chris Hayes' and 'Katy Tur Reports,' breaking down the Louisiana and Tennessee map battles, canceled votes, and why he believes Republicans are trying to rig the midterms in plain sight. Plus, Tim discusses the Iran war, Trump’s obsession with getting a deal, and why Iran and Russia may see weakness in Trump’s “day-by-day” political style.



All In with Chris Hayes: https://www.ms.now/all



Katy Tur Reports: https://www.ms.now/katy-tur-reports



Bulwark Live: California tickets are on sale now! Sarah and gang return to sunny Southern California for two nights May 20 & 21. For details and tickets go to https://TheBulwark.com/Events.



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