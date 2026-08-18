Tom Nichols: Impotence at the White House
Trump is flailing so badly on Iran.
Trump is flailing so badly on Iran. He dispatched Jared Kushner to negotiate with the regime but then denies that any talks are happening at all. He also threatened to bomb one ally and hammered another for not helping him fight his war. And somehow, in all of this, Kushner—a private businessman and a consultant for the Saudis—is meeting with Hamas officials and Netanyahu while also looking out for his own financial interests. Plus: a primer on why we keep troops in South Korea, Hegseth may be mulling a presidential run, and Gen Alpha may save us all.
Tom Nichols joins Tim Miller.
show notes:
Tim on another family being held at the Dilley detention facility
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