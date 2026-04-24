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Seriously's avatar
Seriously
1h

I have no opinion on his candidacy, since that is up to Californians. The idea, though, is a good one. I agree that some of the so-called "agents" should be arrested and charged, particularly since more than a few (according to a senior immigration lawyer in the Northeast) are j6 criminals, to begin with.

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hajaXavier's avatar
hajaXavier
1h

Espina’s choice has given rise to some criticism among his followers over his decision not to instead endorse a Hispanic candidate like Becerra.

How refreshing, a Latin influencer endorsing who he thinks is the most qualified person for the position regardless of identity! I don’t live in California anymore so not paying as much attention, but this is a good thing!

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