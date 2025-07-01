The Bulwark

Too Much Kludge

Mona Charen
Andrew Egger
Jul 01, 2025
Andrew Egger and Mona discuss the BBB, the ‘waste, fraud, and abuse’ chimera, its massive ICE detention funding, and potential $4 trillion debt impact. They examine regressive tax changes, Medicaid cuts, and how the filibuster and reconciliation process distort policymaking, weakening Congress. The conversation also touches on RFK Jr.’s anti-science policies and Zohran Mamdani’s push for state-run grocery stores in New York.

Just Between Us is a podcast exclusively for members of Bulwark+ featuring Mona Charen and her Bulwark colleagues unburdening themselves each Tuesday evening. To listen to this episode become a Bulwark+ member today.

