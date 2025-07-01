Too Much Kludge

Andrew Egger and Mona discuss the BBB, the ‘waste, fraud, and abuse’ chimera, its massive ICE detention funding, and potential $4 trillion debt impact. They examine regressive tax changes, Medicaid cuts, and how the filibuster and reconciliation process distort policymaking, weakening Congress. The conversation also touches on RFK Jr.’s anti-science policies and Zohran Mamdani’s push for state-run grocery stores in New York.

