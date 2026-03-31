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graceg's avatar
graceg
2m

If using a stock image of a Methodist church for the cover of his Catholic biography isn't peak JD Vance...I don't know what is.

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Heather's avatar
Heather
4m

Thanks for this post. I figured this out about Track AIPAC when I saw someone claim that AIPAC had spent as much money as Elon Musk getting Trump elected. It sounded just completely wrong. It turned out they were counting the Adelsons as "AIPAC."

AIPAC ranks relatively low among national lobbying groups in terms of spending. I am not a defender of or apologizer for the Israeli government, but it starts to reek of "all powerful Jewish puppetmaster" trope

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