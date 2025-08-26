The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maribeth's avatar
Maribeth
24m

Historically when Trump accuses the Democrats of cheating I believe that we usually discover that he has cheated in a similar manner.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dave Yell's avatar
Dave Yell
16m

Why the seesawing among Republicans concerning mail in ballots? Because that is what cults do. The leader can do no wrong.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture