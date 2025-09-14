The Bulwark

Discussion about this post

Scott Grams's avatar
Scott Grams
2h

I'm in the solar business and I wonder why anyone who claims to care about good paying blue collar jobs would try to shrink our industry and cause more unemployment. You can make over 100k per year in my business without a college degree. You can support a family, buy a house and live the American dream. Why does the Trump administration want to take that away?

David Shuford's avatar
David Shuford
3h

Classic Trump DEI move: Dangerous, Egregious & Ignorant.

