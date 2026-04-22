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Susan Kolman's avatar
Susan Kolman
10m

I don't think you're being too cynical at all; After everything that's gone down, how are we supposed to trust anyone who is hand picked by Trump? The last thing we need is another big financial factor to further bring down the American economy.

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Phillip B Ruehlen's avatar
Phillip B Ruehlen
19m

Another great article by Catherine! I love reading your writings!

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