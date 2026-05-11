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James Quinn's avatar
James Quinn
1h

“Trump’s for himself, not for you”

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3 replies
Bryan Fichter's avatar
Bryan Fichter
1h

If you're a Democrat running for president in 2028 and you're not promising to raze Trump's various monuments in D.C. to himself on Day One, just get outta here.

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