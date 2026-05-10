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We Have Six Months to Crush Trump. Here's the Playbook. | Bulwark on Sunday

William Kristol's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
William Kristol and Sarah Longwell
May 10, 2026
∙ Paid

In a special pre-recorded edition of Bulwark on Sunday, Bill Kristol and Sarah Longwell discuss the Virginia redistricting shock, the fight for the 2026 Senate map, Trump’s falling approval numbers, and why Democrats have a much bigger opening than they realize. They also talk about inflation, tariffs, the Iran war’s effect on gas prices, Trump voter backlash, and why Democrats need to stop panicking and start campaigning like they’re trying to win power back.

Bulwark Live: California tickets are on sale now! Sarah and gang return to sunny Southern California for two nights May 20 & 21. For details and tickets go to https://TheBulwark.com/Events.

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