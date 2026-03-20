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Mary's avatar
Mary
2h

Our genius MAGA electorate is getting EXACTLY what the minority of voters told them they would get.

The hardest part about dealing with stupid is that it can’t be fixed. If prices dropped tomorrow these people would vote for him again! They are simply incapable of thinking deeply or strategically.

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🐝 BusyBusyBee 🐝's avatar
🐝 BusyBusyBee 🐝
2h

If only there was another way to get energy that didn’t involve digging shit up from the ground and burning it. 🤔

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