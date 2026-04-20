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mjdlight's avatar
mjdlight
8m

Of course Donald is bored with the Iran War. He is unable to conceptualize that there are other people in the world besides himself. Like any child, eventually he will tire of playing with his toys, and will want new ones. Iran, and our military are not people to him, just playthings.

“MOOOOMMMM, can we get “Invasion of Cuba”? CMONNNNNN…”

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David Court's avatar
David Court
10m

"We’ve known he had no plan for months. But what’s becoming shockingly apparent now is how little he’s even paying attention to the problem."

On the contrary, he is building his response daily in his fight with the Pope. The next brain fart to exit his food hole will be along the lines of "If you have such a good connection to my Father, then have him fix it for me, His Chosen Son, er, One".

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