IN THE HALF-CENTURY SINCE Roe v. Wade, Americans have fought passionately over abortion. The struggle has pitted people who believe in the rights of unborn children against those who believe in the autonomy of women. But over the past two days, in a series of posts on Truth Social, Donald Trump is articulating a third position. He doesn’t care about life or choice. All he cares about is himself. Here’s what Trump has said about the issue since Sunday night.

ANTHONY MINGHELLA’S THE TALENTED MR. RIPLEY did rather well at the box office upon release in 1999, and it was met very favorably by critics. I loved it myself at the time. But I hadn’t yet read the 1955 novel on which it was based, nor any of its sequels, which were written by American expat (born in Texas, died in Switzerland) Patricia Highsmith, a woman with a very dark imagination. Highsmith was a very prolific writer, and almost all of her fiction belonged to that vaguely named genre of “thriller.” Serious fans of her work would eventually dub the five-book Ripley series “the Ripliad,” and Minghella’s film seemed to reawaken, at least in America, interest in Highsmith and her work.

THE LAST FEW WEEKS were pretty dismal. The United States continued to fail Ukraine, withholding badly needed support as House Republicans toe the Trump/Putin line. Pro-Palestinian protesters not only loudly promised not to vote for Joe Biden, but tried to ruin some Easter services and succeeded in shutting down a speech Rep. Jamie Raskin was invited to give at the University of Maryland titled “Democracy, Autocracy and the Threat to Reason in the Twenty-first Century.” Meanwhile Donald Trump is suddenly a billionaire, at least on paper. He made fun of Biden’s stutter, saluted the January 6th defendants, and launched more attacks against judges presiding over his criminal trials—as well as their families.

