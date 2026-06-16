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Sophia's avatar
Sophia
just now

Trump is currently at the G7 openly criticizing Netanyahu and Israel, calling Israel’s attack in Beirut vicious, lavishing praise on the Syrian President, saying no country has ever been treated as unfairly as Lebanon, and saying Syria is better at controlling Hezbollah than Israel is. I don’t know if ultimately means anything, but maybe Netanyahu is about to run into the immutable law of ETTD. If so, it couldn’t happen to a nicer guy.

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