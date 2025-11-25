The Bulwark

Kotzsu
3h

>>> "To be an American is not to be someone, but to believe in something. That is why we are at heart a creedal nation, and that is why the 250th anniversary of the Declaration next year is so important."

Run on this Dems. Take a page from the folks who bring the stars and stripes to the No Kings and Hands Off protests.

Deutschmeister
3h

The more evidence we see, the easier it is to conclude that the current administration has lost control of itself and the government, with no master plan for how to recover much less move forward. It is the ultimate proof that dependence on one person and his personal agenda -- whims, really -- was a very, very bad idea from the start.

No matter how much we disliked how things have worked since January, at least there seemed to be a plan to it at first. Not a good one, but a plan. But the administration seemed and seems utterly unprepared for any opposition, and roadblocks to simply getting its way, to the point of just grasping at straws now, clueless as to what approach to take and what it really intends to do other than play the aggrieved victim, be a bully, and feel sorry for itself. It's bad enough to conclude that we have a President who is utterly untethered from reality and with no idea what to do next. It's worse still when we realize that the Millers and others lurking behind the scenes have such a flawed game plan and likewise have no clue about how to formulate effective public policy that is both inclusive and willing to compromise on any level, despite all mounting evidence that their plan isn't working and will eventually burn the house down, with them in it too.

I'd say what could possibly go wrong, but each day a little more we see that for ourselves, and more. It isn't working. It won't work. It never had a chance of working. Yet we are stuck with at least three-plus more years of it. Mommy, make it stop. Daddy, make the bad men go away.

