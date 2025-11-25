Tim Miller: MTG’s Exit Is a Bigger Problem Than Trump Thinks

Tim Miller joins MSNOW’s Deadline: White House to take on the growing alarm inside the GOP as Trump racks up losses and what MTG’s resignation means for the GOP and the 2026 elections.



Check out Deadline: White House on MSNOW: https://www.ms.now/deadline-white-house

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.