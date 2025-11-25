The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Tim Miller: MTG’s Exit Is a Bigger Problem Than Trump Thinks

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Nov 25, 2025
∙ Paid

Tim Miller joins MSNOW’s Deadline: White House to take on the growing alarm inside the GOP as Trump racks up losses and what MTG’s resignation means for the GOP and the 2026 elections.

Check out Deadline: White House on MSNOW: https://www.ms.now/deadline-white-house

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Bulwark Media
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture