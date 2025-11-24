The Story the Riley Gaines Doesn't Want to Tell (w/ Pablo Torre)

Tim Miller and Pablo Torre break down how Riley Gaines went from a college swimmer to a full-blown MAGA political figure—how her story was reshaped by conservative media, why her rhetoric escalated, and why severe abuse allegations inside her own program barely get mentioned.

Read the full story at Mother Jones: https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2025/11/riley-gaines-anti-trans-lia-thomas-ncaa-trump/

