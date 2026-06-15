Bill Kristol: Trump’s Weak, Sad, and Embarrassing Weekend

POTUS humiliated himself and our country with a peace “deal” that strengthens Iran’s hand and apparently pays billions to the regime—which it can use to build more weapons and fund its proxy terror groups. We don’t even know if the Strait of Hormuz is open, despite the credulous reporting by numerous media outlets. Meanwhile, Trump’s cage fight at the White House was beyond parody and truly despicable on so many levels, including: taxpayer money being spent to glorify him, the corruption and kickbacks surrounding the fight, and the Saudis underwriting a White House event, even though they share none of our traditions or values. Plus, the Knicks win and the World Cup are serving up real joy and hope, and the Kennedy Center seems to be under orders to hide that Trump’s name has been removed from the building.



Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.



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