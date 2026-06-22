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Trump Just Hung Scott Jennings Out to Dry

Tim Miller's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Tim Miller and Jonathan V. Last
Jun 22, 2026
∙ Paid

Tim Miller and JVL take a victory lap through some of the most confident predictions from the Iran War's biggest cheerleaders. Scott Jennings, Ben Shapiro, Hugh Hewitt, Mark Levin, and Bari Weiss' bloggers promised total victory, regime change, and a transformed Middle East. Instead, Trump ended up signing a deal with the very regime they said had to be defeated. Now, those same loudest voices cheering for "total victory" are scrambling to explain Trump's deal with Iran.

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