The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jane's avatar
jane
2h

The most corrupt, performative regime in our history. He hates women - look at how he insults female reporters just asking a question he doesn't like. Grotesque excuse for a human.

Reply
Share
Jonathan Fowler's avatar
Jonathan Fowler
2hEdited

Propaganda at its most efficient! Launch a website with Moms in the URL, stage a photo op with happy women in blue suits (doesn’t matter if you fall asleep), then snatch a trillion dollars from a Medicaid program that keeps pregnant women insured. MAGAs just hear “Moms” and see that UNICEF is using evidence to push back (Yucky elites!! Must be another woke lie!!!)... and they’re ready to defend their dear leader against their own best interests.

Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture