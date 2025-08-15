The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
No Sympathy, No Charity's avatar
No Sympathy, No Charity
41m

Watching this emerging centrally planned economy and laughing hysterically at the conniptions so many folks on the right entered into about Mamdani’s grocery store pilot program. JVL’s Triad yesterday about this being the natural destination of the conservative movement seems so accurate. Because if you vote for farm subsidies, oil subsidies, coal subsidies, etc etc etc, you were never really concerned with the free market.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Paul Brady's avatar
Paul Brady
37m

Sure, companies will absorb the cost of tariffs. Don't make me laugh. They stocked up on imports when Trump started this tariff insanity and quickly TACO'd on most of them. But now that those stockpiles are dwindling, they are going to raise prices. The delusion that companies can or would take the hit is absurd. They will raise prices as much as they can get away with. And domestic producers will raise prices, too. It's starting to be felt at the consumer level. And increasing layoffs and economic uncertainty will result in stagflation.

Gee, maybe electing a serial bankrupter wasn't the greatest decision, America!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
56 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture