Trump’s Amateur Diplomacy Tests U.S. Allies

Eric S. Edelman
and
Eliot A Cohen
Aug 14, 2025
Eric and Eliot discuss Secretary Hegseth's restoration of the '"Reunion" memorial at Arlington National Cemetery, the President's nationalizing of the DC National Guard to engage in law enforcement in the nation's capital, and the diplomatic pratfalls of Steve Witkoff whose misinterpretation of President Putin has resulted in the misbegotten forthcoming…

