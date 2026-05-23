Happy Saturday! I’m excited to tell you about our two live shows in California, but more on that in a bit. I hope, if you have Memorial Day plans, they’re safe and fulfilling!

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LIVE FROM CALIFORNIA

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Thanks for all of those who volunteered to go on camera in LA to tell them what this community means to them.

What a whirlwind tour we just had. Thank you all for coming to be in the meat space with us in San Diego and Los Angeles. It was such a treat to talk with hundreds of Founders, Navigators, members and guests, including many Clevelanders: despondent about the Cavs and happy for the Guardians’ recent streak. The Cavs have done it before.

After I get settled returning from our live show trips, I do an inventory of who I need to reach out to, and it is a lot of people.

Los Angeles set a record for the largest pre-show mixer to date, and while it disappoints me there isn’t time to have a conversation with everyone, I sure tried. Thank you to those kind souls who brought us gifts, be they food, shirts, hats or political knicknacks. And a special thanks to those who heeded the call for homemade JVL “you did that!” stickers, of which I have a small collection, and a robust repository of. Our people are the best.

The suggestions were many of the ones I appreciated most. Each event is a new adventure for us, and we’re constantly learning, sometimes succeeding and sometimes failing. Your feedback is what makes every show better than the last. We try new things every time, and we genuinely appreciate hearing what worked, what could be improved, and what you’d love to see us put together in the future.

As Sarah reminded us, getting tired is the authoritarian playbook. My biggest takeaway, personally, is that these live shows are restorative: the real life reminder of why we do this. Because it is a two way street: you keep us sane, too.

Have a memorable Memorial Day.

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