Trump’s Deportation Agenda Awaits SCOTUS—With Grandma at Risk

Jonathan Cohn takes on Trump's push to end temporary protected status for Haitian immigrants—following home healthcare worker Maryse, who cares for a 96-year-old in South Florida, and what's actually at stake for the 350,000+ people (and their U.S.-born children) facing deportation as early as July 2nd if the Supreme Court sides with the administration.



Read more from Jonathan Cohn: https://www.thebulwark.com/trumps-deportation-agenda-awaits-supreme-court-grandma-haitians-temporary-protected-status-heath-aides

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