Nick Adams’s book, Alpha Kings , for sale at his book event for the DC Young Republicans at the Capitol Hill Club on January 29, 2024, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Sinking Ambassadorship

Nick Adams, President Donald Trump’s self-described alpha-male, Hooters-loving choice to serve as United States ambassador to Malaysia, hasn’t gotten much traction in the Senate since Trump nominated him several months ago.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee hasn’t yet scheduled a hearing for Adams. Many of Malaysia’s neighboring countries have active ambassadors, including holdovers from previous administrations and newly confirmed Trump selections. But ASEAN—the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, to which Malaysia belongs—is doing particularly poorly on the confirmed-ambassador front.

Out of the association’s eleven member states, three have ambassador vacancies and three are being served by holdovers pending the confirmation of Trump’s nominees to replace them. Such is the case with Adams.