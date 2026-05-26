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Rajeev's avatar
Rajeev
36m

“January 6th child molesters” is what every Democrat should refer to when talking about what the slush fund is for. Focus on gas prices (and a nonsense Middle East War) and focus on releasing and paying off 1/6 child molesters…link it to the Epstein Files.

It’s simple and we’ve seen it work. No stupid poll testing. Just put out the ads like the Republicans do make them as trollish as possible and bring to light the shame of the Republican Congress members that have retconned 1/6 into no big deal which is pretty much all of them at this point.

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Rajeev
31m

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick “said Mr. Trump achieved what nobody believed was possible five times.”

Gotta agree with Mr. Nutlick on this one. Not sure anyone else could manage to destroy a growing thriving economy in such a short time and then fix his one good metric of gas prices by engaging in a war that wasn’t a war and surrendering to try and free the Strait of Hormuz which was already free until the war that isn’t a war started.

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