Bill Kristol: Trump's Iran Disaster Is Also a Defeat for the U.S.

The master negotiator couldn't have been more clear how badly he wants out of his war, and now the Iranians are enjoying twisting the knife over a murky developing deal that will likely deliver sanctions relief and more. Trump keeps trying to shoehorn the Abraham Accords into the negotiations as a face-saving move, but there's no denying that the U.S. has made Iran a stronger power than it was before the war. Plus, Cuba looks to be in the crosshairs next, the Dems need someone at the DNC who can give donors confidence, and remembering those we've lost in service to this country.

Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller for a holiday pod.

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