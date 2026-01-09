Trump's New War for Oil

Eric and Eliot return from holiday break with a special episode breaking down all things Venezuela. They discuss the Trump administration’s raid in Caracas to capture Nicholas Maduro, the legal and constitutional basis for the operation, and the differences from past interventions in Panama and Iraq. The two also examine the next steps in Venezuela and the administration’s prospects of success in “running” the country.

Shield of the Republic is a Bulwark podcast co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia.