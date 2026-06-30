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tupper's avatar
tupper
36m

I'm sure I will not be the only one to say this: So far we only know that the Supreme Court believes in *Republican* Presidents having Unitary Executive Power. We shall see how deeply they believe that (hopefully) in 2029

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Amy in Jersey's avatar
Amy in Jersey
24m

The Supreme Court has apparently decided that professional expertise gained over years, or even decades, in a specialized field is no longer an essential part of a functional government. So much for “merit”. We truly are going to descend to the levels of Soviet Russia, where cronyism takes the place of education and experience. We’ve already witnessed how adept this president has been at choosing his cabinet. We are a ship of fools, sailing directly at our demise. I’m so disgusted and disheartened.

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