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GOP Senator Cassidy Nukes Trump, RFK Jr, and Pulte

Will Saletan's avatar
Will Saletan
Jun 30, 2026
∙ Paid

Will Saletan gives his take on Sen. Bill Cassidy's remarkable CBS interview, where the outgoing Louisiana Republican criticizes Trump on everything from Iran and affordability to executive power, RFK Jr., vaccines, and the Constitution. Cassidy says RFK Jr. is building public health on "a foundation of lies," warns against putting any president above the law, and reflects on why standing up to Trump ultimately cost him his Senate seat.

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