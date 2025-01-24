Recently in The Bulwark:

Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a subscriber: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

President Donald Trump signs executive orders during the inaugural parade inside Capital One Arena, in Washington, D.C., on January 20, 2025. (Photo by Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

IN THE FIRST THREE DAYS OF HIS SECOND TERM, President Donald J. Trump has signed a tsunami of executive orders and proclamations revoking Biden-era policies and forging frighteningly aggressive new ones. They span a range of issues that the Constitution largely puts in the hands of Congress—energy and the climate, immigration, affirmative action, LGBTQ+ rights, police brutality, private prisons, civil servants, terrorism, health, and domestic military deployment—not to mention a reprieve for TikTok, security clearances granted with no vetting, and pardons and commutations for the January 6th convicts and defendants. It will take weeks to work through the legal and policy implications of all these executive actions. The Trump team’s obvious strategy is to so overwhelm litigants, the media, the public, Congress, and the courts that nobody really has a handle on the entirety of what’s hitting us.

READ THE REST.

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

Did you know? Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice.

Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

📣 Bulwark+ members can now listen to ad-free podcasts on Spotify! Learn more here .

Our 🎥YouTube offerings are the free-versions of shows, and they do have ads.

✍️Also: Did you know that every podcast has a transcript for B+ members? Yes! If you’re more a reader than a listener/viewer, open any podcast and the transcript button is beneath the player.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Thursday! As the cold keeps me huddled inside the Cincinnati Bureau, the upcoming Cincinnati Chili Week has my attention. Is it too ambitious to move here and then immediately try and knock off every dish available to compete for the city’s biggest chili lover? I think so. But I’ll use it as an excuse to broaden my culinary horizons.

This is why people like Elon Musk… Are going to war with Wikipedia. It’s a quick, credible resource that shows the discredit of racists and right wing nut jobs. Imagine a world without Wikipedia? That’s what the bad-faith actors want to annihilate truth.

‘Neo-Nazi Madness’: Meta’s Top AI Lawyer on Why He Fired the Company (WIRED)

Hegseth advances… Despite no votes from Collins, Murkowski (AP). Will anyone else break between now and the final vote?

Whoopsie! Trump’s White House Press Secretary Reveals Her Failed Campaign Spent $200K in Illicit Contributions (NOTUS).

Rumor… Sends Lauren Boebert on a bathroom vigilante mission, which failed.

Dive into DOGE… Bulwark+ Founder Dale Oak takes a dive on the question: “Can Elon Musk Find $2 Trillion (or $1 Trillion?) in Spending Cuts?”

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.