Sam Stein and Adrian Carrasquillo: We Are in a Simulation

Tim Miller
,
Sam Stein
, and
Adrian Carrasquillo
Jan 23, 2025
32
8
Emotionally-stunted video game boys, who are also government contractors and/or quasi government officials, are fighting on Twitter, a POTUS who went all the way to SCOTUS to get immunity for presidents now would like the last president investigated, and America's premiere scientific research institution, the NIH, can't tell us about the bird flu—a widespread and potentially deadly virus that could mutate into a human pandemic. Meanwhile, the assault on immigration has stepped up, with raids now permitted at churches and schools. And DHS is targeting anyone who can be deported, regardless of whether or not they're a security threat.

Adrian Carrasquillo and Sam Stein join Tim Miller.

show notes

https://x.com/arelisrhdz/status/1881397640849678362

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
Adrian Carrasquillo
Sam Stein
Tim Miller
