Trump’s Troubling Message to Victimized Countries
Olga Rudenko, editor in chief of the Kyiv Independent, sends these two important pieces with a note:
Our job is to cover Ukraine and Russia’s war against it for the global audience, so this week we focused on adding Ukrainian voices to the conversation about the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska — just as Ukraine was excluded from the meeting itself.
Here’s our story that explains why the “land swap” deal on the table is a complete non-starter for Ukraine. It’s not because Ukrainians are stubborn. We just know this won’t end the war.
And here’s a piece about Ukrainian soldiers who come from the now-occupied territories — their fight is personal, because they hope to reclaim their lost homes.
America, I Love You, But You're Freaking Me Out… If "America is great, because America is good.” What if it's up to no good? Matt Labash wonders.
Secret Views, Continued… Jay Nordlinger’s readers share what, until now, they’ve kept quiet about.
My guess is that Donald prevailed upon Vlad to provide some prime land in the center of Moscow for Trump Tower Mockba. That is why it took so much time. They were haggling over the price. Donald wanted the land for free. They involved the Gulf States in the negotiations and the Saudi sovereign wealth fund eventually agreed to foot the bill.
It’s consistent with Trump being an abuser. (Adjudicated in court)