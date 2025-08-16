The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gina Stanley's avatar
Gina Stanley
1h

My guess is that Donald prevailed upon Vlad to provide some prime land in the center of Moscow for Trump Tower Mockba. That is why it took so much time. They were haggling over the price. Donald wanted the land for free. They involved the Gulf States in the negotiations and the Saudi sovereign wealth fund eventually agreed to foot the bill.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Leu2500's avatar
Leu2500
21m

It’s consistent with Trump being an abuser. (Adjudicated in court)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture