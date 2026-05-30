Happy Saturday! Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a Bulwark+ member: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

Share

Programming note: On June 8 at 7pm ET, Mona Charen and Mark Hertling will kick off the Bulwark Book Club with a live chat about Mark’s book, If I Don’t Return: A Father’s Wartime Journal. This livestream is for Bulwark+ subscribers on Substack and YouTube.

The Triad The Murder of ‘60 Minutes’ Jonathan V. Last · May 29 This week a bunch of people you’ve likely never heard of were pushed out of 60 Minutes by Bari Weiss. Simultaneously, Weiss handed control of the program to someone else you’ve probably never heard of.



I know how boring that sounds, but it’s important. What is happening at 60 Minutes is a demonstration of how institutions fail in an age of autocracy. And it is an object lesson in the dangers corporate ownership poses to free media. Read full story

Share

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Summer baseball is here.

School’s out for summer… And one great way to kick off summer is with some baseball. It was a perfect night in Florence, Kentucky on Friday to watch some Frontier league baseball. The Florence Y’alls defeated the Schaumburg Boomers 17-4 in a game with the home team amassing 24 hits(!), followed by an excellent fireworks show. I hope there’s some great baseball in your future.

📣Comment of the Week: “ As an old man who still uses cash, I for one am looking forward to being able to pay for most of my weekly groceries with just one $250 bill.” — Garvin



Comment section discussion prompt: How do you plan to spend your summer free time? Give me a fun thing or two and something you’re doing for the cause of democracy. Leave a comment

I Tried to Sell My House With a Chatbot… Over five frantic days, the NYT’s Stuart Thompson gambled his family’s life savings on a hunch that A.I. could outperform a real estate agent. 🎁

“Garbage intrudes upon our mirages, puts everything on equal footing, and tells the whole story—if you know how to listen.” On my flight back from California last week, I read with great interest Simon Paré-Poupart’s Harper’s cover story on the lives of trash collectors in Montreal. Make some time for it this weekend.

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.