Trump's "Unprecedentedly Fraudulent Scheme"
Plus: What You Missed This Week From The Bulwark
Happy Saturday! Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a Bulwark+ member: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.
Programming note: On June 8 at 7pm ET, Mona Charen and Mark Hertling will kick off the Bulwark Book Club with a live chat about Mark’s book, If I Don’t Return: A Father’s Wartime Journal. This livestream is for Bulwark+ subscribers on Substack and YouTube.
🚨OVERTIME🚨
School’s out for summer… And one great way to kick off summer is with some baseball. It was a perfect night in Florence, Kentucky on Friday to watch some Frontier league baseball. The Florence Y’alls defeated the Schaumburg Boomers 17-4 in a game with the home team amassing 24 hits(!), followed by an excellent fireworks show. I hope there’s some great baseball in your future.
📣Comment of the Week: “As an old man who still uses cash, I for one am looking forward to being able to pay for most of my weekly groceries with just one $250 bill.” —Garvin
Comment section discussion prompt: How do you plan to spend your summer free time? Give me a fun thing or two and something you’re doing for the cause of democracy.
I Tried to Sell My House With a Chatbot… Over five frantic days, the NYT’s Stuart Thompson gambled his family’s life savings on a hunch that A.I. could outperform a real estate agent. 🎁
“Garbage intrudes upon our mirages, puts everything on equal footing, and tells the whole story—if you know how to listen.” On my flight back from California last week, I read with great interest Simon Paré-Poupart’s Harper’s cover story on the lives of trash collectors in Montreal. Make some time for it this weekend.
Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.
—30—
Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.