The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Anderson's avatar
William Anderson
1h

We have gone from the realm of madman theory to madman practice.

Madman theory was defensible on some level. It takes the logic of deterrence to its eventual event horizon - a nuclear war would devastate the Earth and destroy both civilizations engaged in it. As such, you could 'rattle the nuclear saber' in a situation where you didn't actually intend to use it, threatening that if something happened you didn't like that you had no conventional way of stopping, you might, accidentally or intentionally, escalate to the use of nuclear force and kick the board over. So by gesturing in the direction of your nuclear weapons every time something happened you didn't like, you increased the costs of doing things that you don't like. It's why in the first Civilization video game every state with nuclear weapons reminds you that they have them at the start of all diplomacy with them. You know. Just in case.

It kind of breaks down when there's an actual madman in office. No one knows what the United States' goals are, or what they will respond to, or what their negotiating stance is going to be tomorrow. It's one thing to draw a red line in the sand and refuse to enforce it. It's quite another thing to say 'You're violating my red line!' and refusing to elaborate on what that red line is, who violated it, or how anyone can stop it.

We are blowing up ships in the Caribbean and shooting the survivors. We give no explanation for this other than that the people aboard the ship were 'narcoterrorists'. We give no way for people to stop us from blowing up the ships. You can't be scared into complying with a madman, because *the madman doesn't want anything you're actually capable of giving him.* It's, at the geopolitical level, the guy who attacked Dan Rather screaming "What's the *frequency*, Kenneth?" because he thought that Dan Rather was a CIA agent named Kenneth who was controlling him via radio frequencies in his teeth. Dan Rather can't give him the frequency because Dan Rather isn't Kenneth. That doesn't matter to the madman.

It's schizophrenia with nuclear weapons. But hey, Biden didn't know who Olivia Nuzzi was, so I guess this is a wash.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Calenmir's avatar
Calenmir
1h

“Is this U.S. policy, or merely an observation from a private citizen?”

Yes. The answer is yes. For any question in this format, the answer is yes. All random bleatings both are and are not actual US policy until proven otherwise. It’s Schrodinger’s Policies: They both do and do not exist as formal policy until and unless the Dear Leader renounces them. It’s not…great. But this is the current form of government we have, which is the one the voters chose last November.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
134 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture