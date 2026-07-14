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Catie's avatar
Catie
1h

Every fucking person, and I mean ALL OF THEM, who have participated in this egregious, cruel, barbaric behavior should be charged and prosecuted by the next Democratic administration. These thugs belong in jail, and ICE should absolutely be abolished.

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TJ's avatar
TJ
1h

This shit absolutely enrages me. 77 million people enabled this violence and they own it.

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