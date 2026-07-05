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Paul Mccrary's avatar
Paul Mccrary
10m

Floria women who voted Trump aren't representative of "voters"

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Julia Ruggieri's avatar
Julia Ruggieri
8m

This is frustrating. We were founded on an idea, not blood and soil.

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