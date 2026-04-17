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A. Theresa Fizino's avatar
A. Theresa Fizino
1h

Thank you for continuing to cover this. But what can people outside of Florida do? It feels hopeless.

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Suz Stiles's avatar
Suz Stiles
1hEdited

I have no patience for the Hispanics (or any voter) who voted for Trump and are now saying 'we didn't sign up for this." YES YOU DID! He said he was going to do mass deportations. SMH

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