Hand gun and rifle themed American flags, hats and other MAGA gear is sold during the ReAwaken America Tour held at the Spooky Nook Sports Complex on Saturday, Oct 22, 2022 in Manheim, PA. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

IN HIS INSTANTLY INFAMOUS INTERVIEW on Sunday with Maria Bartiromo of Fox Business, Donald J. Trump floated the idea of using the military against American citizens who oppose him. But some commentators missed that his remarks about “the enemy from within,” “radical left lunatics,” and “very bad,” “sick” people came in response to a question specifically about whether Election Day would be peaceful. Trump made it sound like the danger of violence on Election Day comes from people who are “not from the side that votes for Trump.” The reality is the opposite: Most of the threats of election-related violence are coming from the political right. And being targeted are not just election officials but also ordinary voters.

JD VANCE HAS ONCE AGAIN SAID something cringe about children. In this case, his own. In a recent interview with the New York Times, the Ohio Republican answered a number of questions about faith and family with uncomfortable candor.

WITH THE 2024 ELECTION APPROACHING, and with it the potential for Republicans to gain control of the Senate, the future of American aid to Ukraine is in a precarious position. From my perspective as a former Republican congressman and a vocal advocate for robust U.S. support to Ukraine, the shifting dynamics within the GOP deeply concern me. The party of Ronald Reagan, which once championed the fight against Soviet tyranny, is now seeing a growing faction that questions the need to support Ukraine in its war against Russian aggression. Four senators represent the waxing and waning trends in the Republican party, and their futures could signal the direction of the party—and possibly the country.

One of my favorite lines from the cult Fox TV show Arrested Development is “There’s always money in the banana stand,” uttered by light-traitor George Bluth Sr. His children take this to mean that the family can always make money by running a frozen banana stand on the boardwalk; he means that there’s literally money in the walls of the banana stand, hidden from authorities and enemies. Hijinks ensue.

Greetings from Pittsburgh! We had a wonderful set of shows last night in Philadelphia, but the show that really captured my attention (no offense to my colleagues!) was the amazing comeback win by my Cleveland Guardians. How can you not love this?

The Guards are about to face the Yankees in Game 4. Go Guardians!

As we’re currently at the venue, today’s Overtime will be shorter than usual.

The lights are still blinking red—Sunni Islamists and Iran are determined to attack the homeland (Will Selber, The Long War Journal)

The Al Smith Dinner… Probably shouldn’t have happened this year, but at least we got some new Jim Gaffigan material.

