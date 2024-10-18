Live from Philadelphia (Again)

The Bulwark kicked off its weekend 'Swing State Swing" in the City of Brotherly Love Thursday before a packed house. George Conway, Sarah Matthews, and Tim talked about psychopaths, narcissists, and how voters need to understand that if Trump didn't even care what happened to his VP on Jan 6, he certainly doesn't care about them.



