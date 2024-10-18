Playback speed
Live from Philadelphia (Again)

Tim Miller
Oct 18, 2024
The Bulwark kicked off its weekend 'Swing State Swing" in the City of Brotherly Love Thursday before a packed house. George Conway, Sarah Matthews, and Tim talked about psychopaths, narcissists, and how voters need to understand that if Trump didn't even care what happened to his VP on Jan 6, he certainly doesn't care about them.


George Conway and Sarah Matthews join Tim Miller.

