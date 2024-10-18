Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

An Underrated Threat: The Trump Corruption

Mona Charen
,
Damon Linker
,
William Galston
, and
Linda Chavez
Oct 18, 2024
Share
Transcript

The New Yorker's Susan Glasser joins the group (plus Philip Bump) to discuss Harris's Fox interview, Trump's spiraling mental state, and the oligarchy/corruption a second Trump term would usher in.

Leave a comment


Highlights / Lowlights

Mona: Harris Needs a Closing Argument. Here's One. By Bret Stephens
The FTC is making it easier to cancel subscriptions.

Damon: Confessions of a Republican Exile by David Brooks

A spate of recent content from Matthew Yglesias

Susan: The Gates of Gaza by Amir Tibon

Philip: A preview of this weekend's "How to Read This Chart" newsletter

Linda: The General's Warning by Tom Nichols

Discussion about this podcast

The Bulwark
Beg to Differ
Audio
Video
Each week Mona Charen is joined by Linda Chavez, Bill Galston, Damon Linker, and a guest to discuss the news of the week in a respectful, rational forum.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Damon Linker
Writes Notes from the Middleground Subscribe
Linda Chavez
Writes Linda Chavez Subscribe
William Galston
Writes William Galston Subscribe
Mona Charen
Recent Episodes
What Would a Second Trump Term Mean for US Leadership?
  Mona CharenDamon LinkerLinda Chavez, and William Galston
Vance Impersonates a Decent Guy
  Mona CharenDamon LinkerWilliam Galston, and Linda Chavez
The Gender Chasm
  Mona CharenSam SteinSonny Bunch, and William Galston
Does Trump's Tough Guy Persona Really Work in World Affairs?
  Mona Charen and Kori Schake
The MAGA Bubble Burst
  Mona CharenDamon LinkerLinda Chavez, and William Galston
Tucker Carlson: Anchor on Trump/Vance?
  Mona CharenKim WehleDamon LinkerLinda Chavez, and Bill Galston
The New Kamala Harris
  Mona CharenPeter WehnerDamon Linker, and Linda Chavez