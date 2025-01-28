Tomorrow (Wednesday, January 29) the gang is going live on YouTube during Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s hearing to be Trump’s secretary of health and human services.

Sam Stein and Will Saletan will kick off the morning session at 10:00 a.m. ET with comments while watching along with you. JVL and Tim will take over for the afternoon session. This live simulcast event will be available for everyone on The Bulwark’s YouTube channel. Click below to set a reminder alert now.

RFK Jr Hearing on YouTube

Wednesday Night: LIVE Post-Hearing Debrief for Bulwark+

At 8:00 p.m. ET, the gang from The Next Level will go LIVE to debrief the RFK Jr. hearing exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Watch your inbox for a link to this special pop-up show featuring Tim, Sarah, and JVL. If you are already subscribed to the The Next Level Bulwark+ feed, you can expect an audio-only version on your player of choice Wednesday night. We’ll post the replay on the site too.

Exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Upgrade now to access our Post-Hearing Debrief livestream.